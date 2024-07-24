Litecoin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $72.71 or 0.00110060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and $305.22 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008820 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,783,700 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.