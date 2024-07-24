Lightspeed Pos Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$310.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.91 million.

