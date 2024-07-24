Lightspeed Pos Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Pos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Lightspeed Pos Stock Performance
Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$310.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.91 million.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lightspeed Pos
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Pos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Pos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.