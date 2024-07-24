Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) to Strong-Buy

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNTC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benitec Biopharma will post -7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

