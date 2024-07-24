Lear (LEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Lear has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lear stock opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

