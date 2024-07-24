LayerZero Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $4.84 or 0.00007361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LayerZero has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $532.06 million and approximately $293.58 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 5.16370647 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 205 active market(s) with $446,571,850.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

