Landstar System, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $184.15 on Monday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,586,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.