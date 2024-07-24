Kr8 Ai Inc. Sells 1,300,000 Shares of FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO) Stock

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kr8 Ai Inc. sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FOXO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FOXO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 149,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. FOXO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

