KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.400-7.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. KLA also updated its Q1 guidance to $6.40-7.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised KLA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $771.65.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC traded down $51.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $755.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $808.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

