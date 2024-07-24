KickToken (KICK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $0.40 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,511.25 or 0.99840393 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00073998 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01519178 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.