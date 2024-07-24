KeyCorp Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Overweight

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

