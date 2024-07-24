KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 84,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 280,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,457,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,709,000 after acquiring an additional 126,404 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

