KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.150-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion. KBR also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-$3.30 EPS.

KBR Stock Down 2.7 %

KBR stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,436. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. KBR has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

