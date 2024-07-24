Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

JNJ traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $374.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

