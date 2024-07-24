iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 407,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 715% from the previous session’s volume of 50,019 shares.The stock last traded at $61.59 and had previously closed at $61.79.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market cap of $878.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 64,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

