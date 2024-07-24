Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3414 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Investec Group Stock Performance
ITCFY stock remained flat at $15.73 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.
Investec Group Company Profile
