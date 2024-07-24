Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3414 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Investec Group Stock Performance

ITCFY stock remained flat at $15.73 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

