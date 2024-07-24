International Petroleum Corp. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.81 million.

