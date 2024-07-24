Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.43% of Integral Ad Science worth $38,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,472,000 after buying an additional 566,982 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Integral Ad Science stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.32%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Integral Ad Science

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.