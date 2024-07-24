Insider Selling: S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Sells 36,295 Shares of Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Basterfield sold 36,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £19,236.35 ($24,878.88).

S4 Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON SFOR traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.60 ($0.69). 446,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.30. The company has a market capitalization of £319.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. S4 Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.30 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

