Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells 34,986 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $1,936,125.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 76,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,945. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $596.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. CWM LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 70.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth $103,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth $361,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also

