Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, July 22nd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $319,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $506,896.08.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dennis Jay Hannah sold 204 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $18,845.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. The stock had a trading volume of 137,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

