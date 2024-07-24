Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Acquires 271 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £2,539.27 ($3,284.11).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew bought 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.04) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($204.69).

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.54), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,276,076.67).

On Friday, June 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($190.84).

On Tuesday, May 7th, John Pettigrew bought 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,089 ($14.08) per share, with a total value of £152.46 ($197.18).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 949 ($12.27) on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 934.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The company has a market cap of £45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,578.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 39.12 ($0.51) per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,833.33%.

NG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($17.20) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.55) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

