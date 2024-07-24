Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.10 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.13). 204,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 611,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.14).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £362.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,500.00%.

In related news, insider Cedi Frederick purchased 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,914.90). 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

