IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 6.9%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $148.42 and last traded at $148.42. 117,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 128,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

IES Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average of $123.27.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock worth $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

