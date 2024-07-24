Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.11. 5,489,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,123,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter worth $1,774,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 754,891 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

