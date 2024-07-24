Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 430.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,731 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,867 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 14,437,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,499,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,829 shares of company stock worth $1,058,823. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

