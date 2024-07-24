Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.03 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $11.24 or 0.00017049 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $171.31 million and $19.03 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,242,769 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

