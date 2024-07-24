Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

