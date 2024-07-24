Hedera Price Reaches $0.0689 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $37.23 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00043869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.04038 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06773757 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $47,341,391.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

