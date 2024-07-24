HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $31.15.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

