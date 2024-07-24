HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
HealthStream Stock Performance
Shares of HSTM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,970. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $31.15.
HealthStream Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HealthStream
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.