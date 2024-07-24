HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.
NASDAQ:HBT opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87.
In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
