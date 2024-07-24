Hawaiian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,924 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 564% compared to the typical volume of 2,999 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. 4,210,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

