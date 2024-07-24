Hawaiian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,924 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 564% compared to the typical volume of 2,999 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HA. TD Cowen raised their price target on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hawaiian Stock Performance
Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. 4,210,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $645.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is a Dividend King?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.