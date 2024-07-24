HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56.

On Monday, June 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $707,666.76.

On Thursday, June 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $610,287.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88.

NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,344. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 6,183.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,011,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 995,332 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $18,530,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HashiCorp by 111.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

