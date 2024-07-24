Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 200630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.