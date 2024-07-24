Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 200630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Hang Lung Properties Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
