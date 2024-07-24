Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Greencore Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 181.80 ($2.35). 1,713,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.35 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.80 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.88. The stock has a market cap of £849.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,818.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Greencore Group

In other Greencore Group news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($65,571.65). 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

