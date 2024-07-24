Gravity (G) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Gravity (G) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $378.70 million and $15.47 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity token can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.05537303 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $15,565,066.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

