Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.
Globe Life Stock Performance
GL traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. 956,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.
About Globe Life
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
