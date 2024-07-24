Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.26

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 33686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

