Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.75

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
Featured Stories
