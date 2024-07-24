Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

