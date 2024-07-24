FY2024 EPS Estimates for OmniAb, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for OmniAb in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get OmniAb alerts:

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OABI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on OABI

OmniAb Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ OABI opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.12. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 26,552 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OmniAb by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in OmniAb by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $1,060,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,632,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.