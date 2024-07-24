FY2024 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $37.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $37.30. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $12.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

ELV opened at $502.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.54. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $431.38 and a 1-year high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after acquiring an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

