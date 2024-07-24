Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Elizabeth Parmer Sells 1,547 Shares

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forestar Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FOR traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 345,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 251,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

