FirstEnergy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

