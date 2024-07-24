First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $19.53 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

