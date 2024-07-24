First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526 over the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 335,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,536. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.80.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.