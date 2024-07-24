First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and $3.56 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,021,456,516 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,021,456,516.16. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99989567 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $5,058,120,258.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

