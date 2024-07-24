Financial Comparison: Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) vs. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Biohaven has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biohaven and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biohaven $462.51 million 7.22 -$408.17 million ($6.83) -5.54 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $174.91 million 12.65 -$194.94 million ($2.21) -11.58

Profitability

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biohaven. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biohaven, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Biohaven and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biohaven N/A -147.06% -113.59% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -108.86% -52.42% -40.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Biohaven shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Biohaven shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biohaven and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biohaven 0 0 8 0 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 7 3 0 2.30

Biohaven presently has a consensus target price of $54.71, indicating a potential upside of 44.71%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Biohaven’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biohaven is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Biohaven beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities. It also offers BHV-1300, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat rheumatoid arthritis; BHV-1310 for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis and acute exacerbations or flares; BHV-1400 to treat IgA Nephropathy; and BHV-1600 for the treatment of dilated cardiomyopathy. In addition, the company develops BHV-1100, a product candidate in Phase 1a/1b clinical trials for multiple myeloma patients; BHV-1510, a preclinical product that targets carcinomas; and BHV-1500 for Hodgkin's lymphoma. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Yale University, AstraZeneca, University of Connecticut, Artizan Biosciences Inc., Reliant Glycosciences LLC, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, BMS, and Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Biohaven Research Ltd and changed its name to Biohaven Ltd. in September 2022. Biohaven Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing vimseltinib, an orally administered, potent, and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT); and DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

