Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,979. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.