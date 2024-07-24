Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $41.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.