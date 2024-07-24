Fetch.ai (FET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.37 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $125.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00001963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00045142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

